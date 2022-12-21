Concord And WVSU Partner To Offer A Fast Path To Social Work

A partnership between two of West Virginia's universities allows students pursuing their master’s degree in social work a seamless transition from undergraduate studies.

West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Department of Social Work is partnering with Concord University’s Master of Social Work program to allow undergraduates to transfer to the graduate program easily.

WVSU advisors will counsel students to enroll in prerequisite social work courses at WVSU that have been accepted by Concord’s Master of Social Work program.

Kerri Steele, dean of the College of Professional Studies and chair of the Social Work Department at WVSU, is excited to offer students this route to higher education.

“We’re excited to partner with Concord University on this amazing opportunity for our students to continue their educational journey and become very capable and qualified master’s level social workers, which are so needed in West Virginia,” Steele said.

To assist students in their transfer, Concord will waive the application fee and reserve a set number of seats for qualifying WVSU Bachelor of Social Work graduates each year into its master’s program.

Qualifying students must have a grade point average of 2.75 or higher, with a 3.0 or higher in social work courses at WVSU to apply for admission to Concord’s Master of Social Work program.

Scott Inghram, director of Concord’s MSW program and chair of the Department of Social Work and Sociology, said the collaboration solidifies a long-standing partnership with WVSU.

“We are confident that this is just one among many steps in a joint venture to strengthen our communities through exemplary educational efforts,” Inghram said.

To apply, students must submit a transcript, three letters of reference, and a personal statement addressing the criteria requested for the program.