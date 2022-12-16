W.Va. Foundation Offers Health Grants For Local Communities

Starting Jan. 6, The Pallottine Foundation will accept grant applications for its next Healthy Communities Initiative. The program provides funding to health-focused nonprofit organizations to support transformative health initiatives in the state.

The program provides up to $25,000 in grant funding to organizations that align with the foundation’s mission.

The foundation focuses its efforts on food insecurity, health and wellness, leadership development, spiritual and pastoral care, substance use disorder and tobacco use prevention and cessation.

“Our team is excited to partner with dedicated nonprofits that inspire people to make healthier choices,” said Janell Ray, Executive Director of the Pallottine Foundation of Buckhannon. “Our goal is to provide supportive and impactful resources that contribute to healthier lives for everyone in our communities.”

Both the Buckhannon and Huntington Pallottine Foundations were established with proceeds from the sale of St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, respectively. The Pallottine Missionary Sisters, through their sponsorship of the foundations are able to provide consistent care and outreach.

“The Pallottine missionary sisters began this work early in the 20th century and our board and foundation team feel honored that we have the opportunity to help and continue their support,” Ray said. “Working with our nonprofits is a real privilege for us and we view our work as a true partnership with our nonprofits and we feel very fortunate that we are able to be one of those partners.”