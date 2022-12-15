Multiple Local Health Centers Receive Federal Funding To Vaccinate Underserved Populations

As cases of respiratory diseases fill hospitals and health officials urge communities to get vaccinated this winter, $6 million will be awarded to West Virginia health centers to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to underserved populations.

Thirty-one health centers across West Virginia will receive $6,004,515 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), U.S. Sens Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, announced Wednesday.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and vital as we continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, which is why I am pleased HHS is investing more than $6 million to boost vaccination efforts across West Virginia,” Manchin said. “The funding announced today will help expand…services to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one, especially as flu cases and other respiratory diseases peak.”

By addressing the unique access barriers experienced by underserved populations, the HHS Expanding COVID-19 Vaccination Initiative will strengthen coordination between healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

“These grants give our state more resources to allow every West Virginian the access to address their healthcare needs. This money also provides more tools to healthcare providers to better help them address the health needs for people across our state,” Capito said. “Strengthening our health care infrastructure and making sure West Virginians have access to the care they want is essential.”

The health centers that receive funding will be encouraged to offer mobile, drive-up, walk-up and community-based vaccination events and extend operating hours, bolstering outreach efforts by expanding transportation, translation, education and interpretation services to reduce access barriers to the vaccination.

WV Health Centers’ individual awards: