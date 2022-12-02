CDC Funding Will Improve Healthcare Infrastructure

Millions of federal dollars are coming to the state to help improve healthcare infrastructure.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) was awarded more than $18 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to strengthen the state’s critical public health infrastructure.

The money will go to recruitment, retention and training of the public health workforce.

It will also be used for improving organizational systems and advancing public health data modernization efforts.

In a press release, Sen. Joe Manchin said he is pleased the CDC is investing in strengthening the public health infrastructure and workforce across West Virginia.

“Our healthcare providers continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment.”

The funding is part of the CDC’s Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems grant program.

It provides funding to public health departments and national partners to help ensure every community has the workforce capacity, services and systems needed to promote and protect public health.