DHHR Responds To Patient Mistreatment Allegations And New Project Aims To Boost Civic Empathy, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, William R. Sharpe Hospital is a state-run facility for patients with mental illnesses. Some have raised concerns about the care provided at the hospital and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch came into our studio to respond. News Director Eric Douglas sat down with him last week.

Also, in this show, the Ohio County Public Library is modernizing a historic speech from one of Wheeling’s most notable African American leaders. As Shepherd Snyder reports, it’s part of a larger project to boost civic empathy in the region.

