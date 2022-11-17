New Federal Funding Benefits Mental Health Services For Rural Youth

Community Care of West Virginia has been awarded $1,250,000 in federal funds to support behavioral and mental healthcare services for youth across north central West Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the award Thursday.

The federal funding is made possible through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). It will target school-aged kids through 54 school-based wellness center locations across rural north central West Virginia.

In addition to hiring more staff across seven counties, the funds will expand access for youth to behavioral and mental health services as they transition back to school and normal activities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin Junkins, chief medical officer of community care of West Virginia, said the money will support critical school-based behavioral and mental health services in rural communities.