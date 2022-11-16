Hunters Encouraged To Donate Deer Meat To Combat Hunger

Hunters are encouraged to donate deer meat in order to help families around the state in need of food.

The Division of Natural Resources sponsors the Hunters Helping the Hungry Program , which provides thousands of pounds of venison to needy families across the state.

One in seven adults in West Virginia struggle with hunger.

Hunters who wish to participate in the program can take their deer to a participating meat processor and the venison will be donated to the state’s food banks.

The Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank pick up the venison and distribute it to their statewide network of 600 charitable food pantries, senior centers, shelters, churches and more.

According to the WVDNR, more than 1 million pounds of meat has been provided to needy families and individuals throughout West Virginia.