Health & Science

DHHR Highlights Behavioral Health Resources

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published November 2, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
An office phone
iStockphoto

The Department of Health and Human Resources is reminding West Virginians of available behavioral health resources.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health is raising awareness about the resources available across the state through 844-HELP4WV.

HELP4WV and its Children’s Crisis and Referral Line link adults and children with Mobile Crisis Response Teams.

They can de-escalate behavioral health crises by phone or have the ability to respond in person in most areas of the state.

Children's Mobile Crisis Response Teams are available statewide. Adult Mobile Crisis Response Teams are operational in 10 counties, with additional counties currently in development.

Visit help4wv.com for information about the program, or kidsthrive.wv.gov for more information about behavioral health resources for children and families.

