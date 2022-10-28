Groups Collecting Prescription Drugs For Take Back Day

For more than ten years, the Drug Enforcement Administration has organized National Prescription Drug Take Back Day .

It’s a safe way to dispose of expired or unwanted medications. Groups across the state are collecting old prescription drugs Friday and Saturday.

A majority of people who abuse prescription drugs obtained them from family and friends – and the home medicine cabinet. To remove the hazard, groups will accept tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids and needles will not be accepted. Vaping devices and cartridges are allowed,

The collections are also meant to prevent unused prescription drugs ending up in the trash, where they can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. It also helps to prevent unused drugs from being flushed, contaminating the water supply.

Most Sheriff’s offices will take part including Oceana Police Department in Wyoming County and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Crab Orchard Pharmacy. Drugs can also be dropped off at the Charleston Police Department and several pharmacies across the capitol city.

