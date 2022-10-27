© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

West Virginia University To Unveil New Health Museum

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Amelia Knisely
Published October 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
Photos of the William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences were taken on Friday, September 23 rd, 2022 at HSC Pylons, in Morgantown, W.Va. (WVU Photo/Davidson Chan)
Davidson Chan
/
WVU Photo
The William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences will give visitors a glimpse into the history of healthcare in West Virginia and at the university.

West Virginia University will debut its new health science museum, which will give visitors a glimpse into the history of healthcare in West Virginia and Appalachia.

The William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences will open Friday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It is named after the late Dr. William Neal, a pediatric cardiologist and researcher who had the vision for the museum. Before his death in 2021, Neal and others at the university worked to research stories, acquire objects and curate the displays.

“One of the really neat things they have there is the first prosthetic leg that was developed by a West Virginian … They have a very early model that is on display,” said Lori Hostuttler, interim director of the university’s West Virginia Regional History Center.

The museum documents the impact that WVU’s Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Nursing and Public Health have had during the course of 150 years on the region and beyond.

Self-guided tours begin Friday at 3 p.m. following the ribbon cutting, then the museum will be open to the public any time the WVU Health Science Center is open.

Hostuttler said the museum will continue to expand.

“We’re really excited about the future of the Neal museum and really honored to be able to preserve and present the history of medicine in our state and region,” she said.

Tags
Health & Science Appalachia Health NewsWest Virginia UniversityWilliam A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences
Amelia Knisely
Reporter, aknisely@wvpublic.org
See stories by Amelia Knisely
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content