West Virginia University To Unveil New Health Museum

West Virginia University will debut its new health science museum, which will give visitors a glimpse into the history of healthcare in West Virginia and Appalachia.

The William A. Neal Museum of the Health Sciences will open Friday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It is named after the late Dr. William Neal, a pediatric cardiologist and researcher who had the vision for the museum. Before his death in 2021, Neal and others at the university worked to research stories, acquire objects and curate the displays.

“One of the really neat things they have there is the first prosthetic leg that was developed by a West Virginian … They have a very early model that is on display,” said Lori Hostuttler, interim director of the university’s West Virginia Regional History Center.

The museum documents the impact that WVU’s Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Nursing and Public Health have had during the course of 150 years on the region and beyond.

Self-guided tours begin Friday at 3 p.m. following the ribbon cutting, then the museum will be open to the public any time the WVU Health Science Center is open.

Hostuttler said the museum will continue to expand.

“We’re really excited about the future of the Neal museum and really honored to be able to preserve and present the history of medicine in our state and region,” she said.