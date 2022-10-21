© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science

USDA Funding Supports Local Agriculture

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published October 21, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
New federal grants are headed to West Virginia to support local agriculture and access to fresh food.

More than $1.3 million from the U.S.Department of Agriculture will go to four agricultural projects designed to strengthen and expand access to local and regional food businesses.

The majority of the money comes through the USDA’s Local Food Promotion Program for three community programs in Morgantown, Clarksburg and Harpers Ferry.

The largest individual grant of close to $500,000 is for West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition in Clarksburg to help West Virginia food product makers access additional markets.

Another grant of close to $500,000 is for the Yuraction Faction in Morgantown to help connect West Virginia food producers and growers with state institutions through collaborative partnerships that result in stronger local food systems.

Universal Schedule and Booking of Harpers Ferry received $100,000 to support a new online platform that enables local and regional West Virginia food producers to promote and sell their products to consumers directly.

$250,000 will go through the state of West Virginia from the USDA’s Farmers Market Nutrition Program Benefit Delivery Modernization Grants to implement a new mobile system, FarmMarket Direct (FMD), at West Virginia farmers markets.

Tags
Health & Science U.S. Department of AgricultureFarmers MarketLocal Food
