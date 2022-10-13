DHHR Receives Federal Funds For Adult Mental Health

The state Department of Health and Human Resources has received more than $1 million dollars in federal funds for adult mental health.

The DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health was awarded more than $1.6 million over the next five years for the West Virginia Promoting Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program.

The program is an initiative serving adults with serious mental illness who have co-occurring physical health conditions or chronic diseases and adults with a substance use disorder.

Through four partner providers, the program will offer integrated care services related to screening, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental and substance use disorder and co-occurring physical health conditions and chronic disease to residents of 16 counties.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.