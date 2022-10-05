© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science

DHHR Announces Increase To WIC Supplements

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
The vegetable and fruit cash-value benefit (CVB) allows WIC participants to purchase nutritious produce as part of their WIC food package.

The state’s Department of Health and Human Resources has announced increases to a nutritional benefits program.

The DHHR has announced a monthly increase in Cash-Value Benefits, which allows for the purchase of vegetables and fruits by the state’s WIC participants.

Increases include $73.50 for breastfeeding women with multiple children, $49 for pregnant women of twins and breastfeeding women of a single child, and $25 for a child 12 months through age five.

According to the National WIC Association, under normal circumstances, the monthly CVB is $9 per child and $11 for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women.

The American Rescue Plan allowed state agencies to temporarily provide up to $35 per child and adult, per month.

The increase is funded to states by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service through a federal continuing resolution.

Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
