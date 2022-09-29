Special High Dose Flu Shot Available for People 65 And Older

West Virginia health experts expect a bad flu season this year. There are special higher dose vaccines available for people 65 years old and over.

The Department of Health and Human Services said local health departments will not carry the high-dose seasonal flu vaccines. Instead, the DHHR recommends those 65 and over go to the vaccines.gov website, follow the flu prompts, insert your zip code and see the list of retail vaccine providers closest to you.

People 65 and older should try to get one of the three recommended higher-dose vaccines. However, if one of these vaccines is not available, people in this age group should get a standard-dose flu vaccine instead.

If you're not sure, talk to your physician or your pharmacist and they can help you navigate through the vaccine process.

