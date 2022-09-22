Mountaineer Recovery Center Set To Host Outdoor Event For Substance Use Disorder Awareness

The Eastern Panhandle’s Mountaineer Recovery Center is helping raise awareness for substance use disorder recovery this weekend in Martinsburg. It’s the center’s second such event, which aligns yearly with National Recovery Month in September.

Recovery in the Park is an outdoor event featuring local vendors, food trucks and other activities. But the event is meant to provide resources and education about treatment to the Eastern Panhandle region.

“We want to celebrate the people in recovery. But also not forget the people who never got that far either,” said Kaitlin Huff, a medical assistant at the center.

Huff will be one of the event’s speakers, alongside other local community members and leaders like Martinsburg Mayor Kevin Knowles. She said helping those with substance use disorder is a community effort, and putting on the event is one way to let those struggling know there is help locally.

“I think a lot of people don't know what there is to offer. And I kind of just want to tell people like that, there is help and they can change,” Huff said. “Your life is worth way more than this addiction, and there is help.”

The event is set for this Saturday at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities like a cornhole tournament and face painting are scheduled until 3 p.m., with the speakers scheduled through the rest of the event.

