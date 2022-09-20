Free Clinic Receives Federal Funding For Expansion

One of the state’s largest free clinics is expanding with help from federal funds.

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $4 million Monday to assist in expansion efforts for West Virginia Health Right. The clinic’s Care in Action Expansion Campaign puts the total cost at $12 million dollars.

On its website , Health Right claims the number of patients it serves annually at its three clinics in Charleston and five mobile unit sites has nearly tripled from 15,000 patients in 2014 to 42,000 patients in 2022.

“It is essential that they have the space needed to expand their physical footprint and accommodate this tremendous growth,” Capito said. “With this funding, the clinic will be able to be expanded to a new three-story building adjacent to the current facility, and renovate the existing clinic to best serve the needs of the Charleston community.”

The funding from the U.S. Health and Human Services will go towards the cost of a three-story addition to the main clinic. The expansion will house additional space for clinical services, including dental, vision and behavioral health, as well as additional office space for staff and volunteers.

The clinic says the project is “shovel ready” and will be completed in 16 to 18 months after construction begins.