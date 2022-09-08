Nine W.Va. Community Groups Get Addiction Recovery Grants

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded millions of dollars in grants to support addiction recovery.

The ARC grants total $12 million for 33 community organizations in 11 states. West Virginia will receive nine of those awards.

God’s Way Home in Rainelle got $500,000. Mountain Health Network in Huntington also got $500,000.

Aspire Service Center in Morgantown and Semper Liberi Incorporated in Martinsburg each got more than $400,000.

The Community Education Group in Lost City, the Rural Appalachian Development League in Mullens and the Randolph County Housing Authority in Elkins also got more than $400,000.

Other awardees include Libera in Morgantown and New Vision Renewable Energy in Phillipi.

Virginia and Maryland received one award each. Pennsylvania and Ohio received three awards. Kentucky got six.