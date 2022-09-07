WVU Student Tests Positive For Monkeypox; 8 Cases Statewide

A West Virginia University student has tested positive for monkeypox, the university said Wednesday.

The student lives off campus and is isolating and recovering.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia had eight confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday.

Monkeypox is spread through close, skin-to-skin contact. It is rarely life threatening but can produce a rash with pimples and blisters .

Symptoms can begin within three weeks of exposure and can last for two to four weeks.