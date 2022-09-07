© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science

WVU Student Tests Positive For Monkeypox; 8 Cases Statewide

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By WVPB Staff
Published September 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
The number of monkeypox cases is outpacing the rollout of the vaccine to prevent the spread.
A West Virginia University student has tested positive for monkeypox, the university said Wednesday.

The student lives off campus and is isolating and recovering.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia had eight confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday.

Monkeypox is spread through close, skin-to-skin contact. It is rarely life threatening but can produce a rash with pimples and blisters.

Symptoms can begin within three weeks of exposure and can last for two to four weeks.

Health & Science WVUMonkeypoxCDC

