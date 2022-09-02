© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Omicron Boosters Arrive In W.Va. After CDC Approval

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published September 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
Vials of the reformulated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster move through production at a plant in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Pfizer Inc.
West Virginia's initial allocation of omicron boosters will go to high-priority communities, but more are likely on the way.

On Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a new COVID-19 booster.

Gov. Jim Justice and his advisors took time during the Friday COVID-19 briefing to talk through the distribution and requirements of the recently approved booster.

In a prerecorded message, Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer reaffirmed that the state’s initial order of 50,000 boosters — which began arriving Thursday — will go to West Virginians over the age of 65, in long-term care facilities, and frontline workers.

“Anyone who wants to get the COVID-19 omicron booster, which is the current booster now approved for those over the age of 12, will have to have had the primary series,” Hoyer said. “Meaning either the first two doses of Pfizer and Moderna or a dose of the Novavax vaccine. They have to have those before they can get the booster and the guidance is two months after that primary series.”

Hoyer said the state could receive as many as 100,000 boosters in the coming week to 10 days.

Justice took the opportunity Friday to remind West Virginians that the booster is necessary because the pandemic is not over.

“This basically comes at a critical time when kids are getting ready to go back to school,” Justice said. “I'll promise you this thing's not gone. We just read another 20 names today. And absolutely at the same time, we're finding ways to live with it.”

COVID-19 Booster Shots Omicron
Chris Schulz
Chris Schulz
