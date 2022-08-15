W.Va. Mobile Health Vans To Fight COVID-19 In Schools, Communities

West Virginia is sending out a fleet of mobile health vans to fight COVID-19 and enhance community health.

In his Monday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Department of Health and Human Resources has purchased 16 mobile vans to provide COVID-19 testing and support community health around the state.

The vans will be used at kindergarten through 12th grade public and private schools, at community events and other locations where they're needed.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said some of the vans are already on the road.

“We have sent out several to health departments already,” Amjad said. “If anyone is interested, they can please call their local health department.”

Amjad said the DHHR is also providing free antigen test kits and health-related school supplies like sanitary alcohol wipes.

She said the vans will be capable of delivering other health services as the mobile project moves forward.

Funding for the vans was provided through a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) epidemiology and laboratory capacity grant.

