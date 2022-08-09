© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

W.Va. Receives More Than 850 Calls To New Suicide Prevention Call Line

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Caroline MacGregor
Published August 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
Suicidal thoughts are common in teenagers, and suicide is the second highest cause of death, after car crashes and other unintentional injuries.
Diverse Images/UIG
/
Getty Images
Suicidal thoughts are common in teenagers, and suicide is the second highest cause of death, after car crashes and other unintentional injuries.

West Virginia recently switched to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The easy to remember three digit number has since proven successful.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 9, the new 988 suicide and crisis lifeline had received 855 calls in West Virginia.

Christina Mullins, commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Behavioral Health, said she is pleased with what she termed a “modest” increase in calls for help.

“I think what is really important and a good sign of the transition itself is that our answer rate for July was at 93 percent to keeping our calls in-state so we have a better chance of connecting our residents to in-state resources.”

The number serves as a universal entry point to immediately connect people in distress with a trained crisis counselor. With options for voice calls, chat and text — the line is easily accessible.

The state also offers mobile crisis services for children and crisis teams for adults. As the state reimagines its crisis response system, Mullins said the next step is finding a physical location to send people who need help, such as a walk-in urgent care center for mental health.

Tags

Health & Science Suicide PreventionNational Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Caroline MacGregor
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content