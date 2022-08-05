W.Va. COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Climb

West Virginia's active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue a steady climb upward.

The Friday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) shows 3,414 active cases, a jump of nearly 400 from the day before.

The telltale number of COVID-19, hospitalizations, jumped up 20 in one day, and now stands at 361. Sixty four patients are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

The state's COVID-19 death count stands at 7,184, with 11 added to Friday’s DHHR report.

In a release, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch urged West Virginians to “make the choice to be up-to-date with COVID vaccines and boosters to help stop this loss of life.”

