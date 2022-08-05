© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

W.Va. COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Climb

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published August 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
A patient with a traditional Fijian tattoo receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Federal Way, Washington. Swedish Medical Center held a mobile vaccination clinic at the Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington to serve racial and ethnic minority groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
NPR
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch urges West Virginians to “make the choice to be up-to-date with COVID vaccines and boosters to help stop this loss of life.”

West Virginia's active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue a steady climb upward.

The Friday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) shows 3,414 active cases, a jump of nearly 400 from the day before.

The telltale number of COVID-19, hospitalizations, jumped up 20 in one day, and now stands at 361. Sixty four patients are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

The state's COVID-19 death count stands at 7,184, with 11 added to Friday’s DHHR report.

In a release, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch urged West Virginians to “make the choice to be up-to-date with COVID vaccines and boosters to help stop this loss of life.”

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Health & Science COVID-19 Booster ShotsWV DHHRCOVID-19 Death
