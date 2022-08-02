Lung Association Encourages More Screenings

The American Lung Association is encouraging West Virginians to get screened for lung cancer.

In West Virginia, about 2,050 people are expected to be diagnosed with lung cancer this year and more than half, 1,190, will die from the disease. It’s the leading cause of cancer death in the country. The association says the key to survival is early detection.

The Preventive Services Task Force recently expanded guidelines of who should be screened. Now, anyone aged 50 to 80 who has a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smokes or has quit within the past 15 years should be screened.

The screening involves a CT scan or special X-ray that takes multiple images. Those images are then put together on a computer. Contact your healthcare provider to get started.