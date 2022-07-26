Second Probable Monkeypox Case Detected In W.Va.

A second probable case of monkeypox has been detected as of Monday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department detected the case and Gov. Jim Justice announced it during his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing. Further information about the patient has not been released to respect the individual’s privacy.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad says the threat that monkeypox poses to West Virginians is low. Vaccines are available, but are in short supply.

“Those vaccines are available for anyone who's in close contact of a positive monkeypox case,” Amjad said. “If you have any concerns of fever, rash, you should contact your healthcare provider and then they can send those test results, if needed, to the local state lab.”

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency last Saturday. As of July 25, the CDC reports 18,095 cases in 75 countries.

The state’s first probable case was detected earlier this month in Berkeley County.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ epidemiology website , including instructions on specimen collection and shipping directions, as well as a vaccine information sheet.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

