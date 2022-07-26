© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Second Probable Monkeypox Case Detected In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published July 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner
/
CDC via AP
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles, left, and spherical immature particles, right.

A second probable case of monkeypox has been detected as of Monday.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department detected the case and Gov. Jim Justice announced it during his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing. Further information about the patient has not been released to respect the individual’s privacy.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad says the threat that monkeypox poses to West Virginians is low. Vaccines are available, but are in short supply.

“Those vaccines are available for anyone who's in close contact of a positive monkeypox case,” Amjad said. “If you have any concerns of fever, rash, you should contact your healthcare provider and then they can send those test results, if needed, to the local state lab.”

The announcement comes after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global public health emergency last Saturday. As of July 25, the CDC reports 18,095 cases in 75 countries.

The state’s first probable case was detected earlier this month in Berkeley County.

More information about monkeypox can be found on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ epidemiology website, including instructions on specimen collection and shipping directions, as well as a vaccine information sheet.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Tags

Health & Science MonkeypoxDr. Anye AmjadGov. Jim Justice
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content