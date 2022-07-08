Hospital To Pay To Resolve Fraud

A hospital in Weirton has agreed to pay to resolve its liability in a potential health care fraud case.

Weirton Medical Center has agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by submitting claims to Medicare in violation of the Physician Self-Referral Law.

The Physician Self-Referral Law, commonly referred to as the Stark Law, prohibits a hospital from billing Medicare for certain services referred by physicians with whom the hospital has a financial relationship.

It is intended to ensure that medical decision-making is not compromised by improper financial incentives and is instead based on the best interests of the patient.

The settlement, which is based on the hospital’s financial condition, stems from a voluntary self-disclosure made by the hospital and resolves Weirton Medical Center’s liability under the False Claims Act.