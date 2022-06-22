Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines For Infants And Toddlers Coming To W.Va.

A shipment of 17,000 new vaccines are coming to West Virginia after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommendation approved vaccines for children as young as 6 months old last Friday.

Children under 5 years of age were previously ineligible to receive the shots. Now, both Pfizer and Moderna are cleared for infants and toddlers.

Director of the Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 James Hoyer said he expects West Virginia’s share of the vaccine shipment to be delivered by June 29.

He said there is significant public interest, with around 21 percent of parents actively interested in getting their young children vaccinated. Outreach plans are currently being made to boost interest and to help further educate parents.

State health officer Ayne Amjad said getting the vaccine is just as important for young children as it is for those who are older.

“Young people still get sick, they can end up in the hospital. So we encourage you to get vaccinated,” Amjad said. “Even if a child has had COVID-19 in the past, they should still get vaccinated as well.”

Vaccines for infants are available at pediatrician offices, local health departments, community health centers, hospitals and pharmacies. However, children under age 3 are restricted from getting the vaccine at pharmacies.