© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

W.Va. Bolstering Emergency Medical Service Workforce

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
In case of emergency, go to the strip mall or the hospital?
iStockphoto.com

West Virginia is allocating $10 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to bolster the state's emergency medical services workforce, Gov. Jim Justice said.

The Community and Technical College System, EMS community partners and state lawmakers reviewed current education and training opportunities for emergency medical technicians and paramedics and looked at areas of need, the Republican governor's office said in a news release Tuesday.

The state will buy mobile ambulance simulators to allow educational programs in all regions and embark on a public relations campaign for EMS careers. To provide no-cost training, the community college system has provided a total of $870,000 to 21 facilities, the statement said.

In addition, 5,500 large bags containing essential emergency medical equipment and supplies will be distributed to EMS workers across the state.

“Through these new and expanded efforts to train more EMS professionals, not only will we reduce the burden on our existing workers, but we will also grow this profession in our state, safeguarding West Virginians for generations to come,” Justice said.

Tags

Health & Science EMSEmergency Medical ServicesJim JusticeWorkforce
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content