COVID-19 Vaccines For 5 And Under Heading To W.Va.

COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 years old and younger are heading to West Virginia.

In Gov. Jim Justice’s Wednesday coronavirus briefing, Joint Interagency Task Force Director Gen. James Hoyer said about 17,400 vaccine doses for children 5 and under will arrive in West Virginia from June 20 through June 29. He said about 8,600 of those will be Moderna and 800 doses will be Pfizer.

Half the total doses were ordered by pharmacies. The rest will go to physicians, health departments and hospitals.

Hoyer said parents need to be aware of age qualifications on what entity can give the shot.

“Pharmacies can offer vaccines for children ages 3 and older,” Hoyer said. “For under age 3, parents, guardians and caregivers need to reach out to pediatricians and local health departments.”

Hoyer said the state is working with medical organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatricians, the state Medical Association, Academy of Family Physicians, as well as the Primary Care Association to both encourage and coordinate the ordering and administration of vaccines.

State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations for the youngest will come in multiple shots, some just a few weeks apart.

“The Moderna vaccine will be a two dose vaccine series about four weeks apart,” Amjad said. “Pfizer's is recommended to be a three dose series, three weeks apart between dose one and two and then two months after dose three.”

Amjad is hopeful final federal approval to begin administering the vaccines will come next week.

