W.Va. Hits Grim COVID Milestone And A Convo About Baby Formula On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, effects from COVID-19 and a recall from one of the country’s largest baby formula manufacturers have caused a nationwide shortage. West Virginia Public Broadcasting spoke with a WVU professor about the impacts and how it affects West Virginians.

Also, in this show, more than 7,000 West Virginians have now died because of COVID-19. It’s a significant milestone and state officials say we should be paying attention. West Virginia currently ranks fourth in the nation for the rate of COVID related deaths.

