© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Severe Black Lung Cases Continue To Rise – And In Younger Miners

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
trump-coal-black-lung-xray.jpg
Howard Berkes
/
NPR

A conference of black lung clinics took place this week at the Pipestem Resort in southern West Virginia. It has been three years since the conference was held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration announced new steps this week to limit silica dust in coal mines. Prolonged exposure to the dust has been proven to cause black lung disease.

Despite MSHAs action, however, conference attendees received grim news that advanced cases of black lung disease were increasing, and in younger miners.

Wes Addington, an attorney with the Appalachian Citizens Law Center who handles black lung cases, said some miners are developing the disease in their 20s.

“What we’re seeing today was baked in a decade ago. Fifteen years ago,” he said. “That’s what’s terrifying.”

Addington said a new silica dust rule from the federal agency should be coming this year.

The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is in debt, and an excise tax that supported it expired at the end of last year. Congress will need to renew the tax to stabilize the fund.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Tags

Health & Science Black LungPipestem ResortMSHAAppalachia Health News
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content