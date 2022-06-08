Health Care Professionals Fight COVID Disinformation On Social Media Battlefield
Health care workers are the glue in our public health system. They’ve seen firsthand the impacts of messaging around COVID-19 — the good, the bad, and the downright dangerous — especially on social media. That fire hose of information shaped our experience of the pandemic.
The internet has also catapulted dangerous misinformation about the virus and treatment into mainstream public opinion. It’s a crisis some health care workers are taking to task themselves.
In a new Us & Them episode, host Trey Kay talks with some of the internet’s favorite doctors and nurses about what that movement should look like.
This episode of Us & Them is presented with support from The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation and the CRC Foundation.
This program was made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 through the West Virginia Humanities Council. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations do not necessarily represent those of the West Virginia Humanities Council or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
