Manchin Says Congress Will Act To Lower Cost Of Prescriptions

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says Congress will do something this year to lower the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.

Manchin met with AARP representatives in Charleston Tuesday to receive petitions from West Virginians who want Congress to help make their medications more affordable.

Manchin says he and other lawmakers are working on allowing Medicare to negotiate the price of prescriptions. Additionally, Manchin says lawmakers are making progress toward capping the price of insulin at $35 a month and allowing Canadian drugs to be imported with FDA approval.

Manchin says prescription drug pricing is the one thing that Congress can get done.

“The drug pricing is something we all agree on," he said. "But if we do nothing more this year, that’s the one thing that must be done.”

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.