COVID-19 Case Spike In Kanawha County Sparks Statewide Concern

West Virginia's most populous county reported its highest COVID case spike in quite a while.

A release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department shows 91 new reported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest spike seen there in recent weeks.

KCHD Executive Director Dr. Steven Eshenaur said the spike is especially concerning as West Virginians statewide are attending large gatherings like proms, graduations and festivals, possibly adding to a community spread.

Eshenaur recommended vigilance in mask-wearing when in crowds and continuing to use good hand hygiene.

Vaccination for COVID-19 is still the best defense against contracting the virus, and Dr. Eshenaur urged all those who are eligible to receive a booster should do so. The CDC recently approved booster shots for 5 to 11 year olds and recommends second boosters for those over 50 or anyone who has underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the virus. Boosters may be given five months after the initial shot series has been completed.

Individuals who become symptomatic should be tested, maintain quarantine, and seek appropriate treatment from their primary care provider.

Statewide, a Department of Health and Human Resources report from Thursday, May 25th, showed more than 2,200 current active cases with a total of 6,942 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.