© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

West Virginia Reaches $161 Million Settlement With Teva, Allergan

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published May 25, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
opioid_picture.jpg
West Virginia University
/

West Virginia has reached a $161.5 million settlement with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday.

It is the largest settlement to date in a series between the state and opioid manufacturers.

Last month, the state settled for $99 million with Johnson & Johnson.

As part of the settlement, Teva agreed to provide West Virginia with $27 million of Narcan, which can be used to save people who overdose.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Health & Science
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now