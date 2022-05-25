West Virginia Reaches $161 Million Settlement With Teva, Allergan

West Virginia has reached a $161.5 million settlement with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday.

It is the largest settlement to date in a series between the state and opioid manufacturers.

Last month, the state settled for $99 million with Johnson & Johnson.

As part of the settlement, Teva agreed to provide West Virginia with $27 million of Narcan, which can be used to save people who overdose.

