New COVID Alert Sent To W.Va. Parents Of Grade School Children

The latest national COVID alert has West Virginia health experts sending a new message to parents of grade schoolers.

The FDA has approved a booster shot for children 5 to 11 years old who are five months out from their second shot.

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh notes that nationwide, fewer than one third of all children in that age group have been vaccinated with their first two shots.

Marsh said in West Virginia, less than 30 percent of 5 to 17 year olds have got their first and second shots.

He said it's important for parents to consider getting their youngsters vaccinated.

“We know that fully vaccinated children have a two times reduced risk of being hospitalized,” Marsh said. “They are also more protected against the potential for the long COVID symptoms.”

Marsh said final approval from the Center for Disease Control for the 5 to 11 year old booster should come by week’s end.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

