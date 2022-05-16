© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

Marsh Describes New COVID-19 Subvariants

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published May 16, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT
0329 Marsh
WV Governor's Office
/
WVPB
Coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh speaks during Gov. Jim Justice’s March 29, 2022 COVID-19 press briefing.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, state officials say the pandemic is nowhere near over.

Gov. Jim Justice is optimistic that the worst days of the pandemic could be behind us. But that doesn’t mean the virus is going away.

“I don't think this thing is just miraculously going to evaporate, I think we have to find a way to live with this,” Justice said.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the U.S. is likely out of the “acute” phase of the pandemic.

West Virginia's coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, said the omicron variant that caused a surge last winter has split off into multiple subvariants.

“There's other forms of this variant that we see in the eastern part of the country, which are even more infectious and more resistant to our immune systems’ antibody effects,” Marsh said.

Marsh said getting vaccinated and boosted is the best protection. The state created an online tool that calculates when you’ll need your next vaccine shot.

Justice’s office said tens of thousands of West Virginians have used the calculator.

Anyone needing further help using the calculator can call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Tags

Health & Science Appalachia Health NewsCOVID-19
June Leffler
Appalachia Health News Reporter, jleffler@wvpublic.org, 502-377-0438, @june_leffler
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content