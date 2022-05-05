Eligibility Expanded For Moms, Infants Program

West Virginia has updated its income eligibility for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children — also known as WIC.

Low-income mothers and children are eligible for supplemental groceries and health services through WIC. More than 33,000 families in West Virginia already get these benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month an increase in income eligibility.

States ultimately decide on the income cutoffs, which can range from 100 percent of the federal poverty line to 185 percent of the federal poverty line.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources opted for the latter, more inclusive number. That means one person making $25,000 a year would qualify. So would a family of four making $51,000 a year.

“We believe these changes will allow more West Virginians to enroll in the WIC program,” said Heidi Staats, WV WIC Director.

Pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women are eligible. So are kids up to five years old.

To learn more about benefits and how to apply, visit dhhr.wv.gov/WIC or call 304-558-0684.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.