Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week Promotes Resources, Educational Events

This week is Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Week, according to an announcement from Gov. Jim Justice. The week is meant to help promote the mental health resources available for children and their families.

Educational events are planned statewide throughout the week. Sites include Concord University’s Student Center at 12 - 3 p.m., Coal River Coffee Company in St. Albans at 7 - 8 p.m., and New River Park in Beckley at 5 - 7 p.m.

Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Behavioral Health Commissioner Christina Mullins says recognizing children’s mental health is especially important coming out of the pandemic.

"I think that everyone has struggled a little more with their mental health than maybe they otherwise would have. And our mental health is just as important as our physical health, especially for kids,” Mullins said.

She also pointed out the mental health resources available for children in crisis.

“People can reach out to our crisis hotline for help, especially children, because they have the option for additional services where we can deploy mobile crisis teams out to youth in need of services on site right away,” Mullins said. “Schools often offer services within the actual school buildings in many communities. That's also worth checking out.”