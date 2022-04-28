© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

W.Va. COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Rising

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published April 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

New COVID-19 cases in West Virginia have doubled in the past two weeks. According to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker, the state has seen the largest per capita uptick of any state in the past 14 days.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also trending up for the first time in almost three months. At 84 patients total, there are 13 more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than there were a week ago. That comes after a 12-week period where hospitalizations plummeted from 1,000 to under 100.

COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S. and in West Virginia due to the omicron subvariant BA.2. Right now, the spread is nowhere near as explosive as the spikes seen during the delta or omicron surges.

“I think the overall news is still good,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar.

Federal officials are taking a similarly calm stance. The nation’s head infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the acute phase of the pandemic is over in the U.S.

The increase in cases in West Virginia comes after Northeastern states saw similar upticks. State health officials say West Virginia tends to lag behind other, more urban states when it comes to the spread of new variants.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Tags

Health & Science COVID-19Appalachia Health News
June Leffler
Appalachia Health News Reporter, jleffler@wvpublic.org, 502-377-0438, @june_leffler
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content