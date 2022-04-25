W.Va. Passes New COVID Milestone

More than a half million West Virginians have now tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic according to the Department of Health And Human Resources online dashboard .

In a state with fewer than two million people, that means more than a quarter of the state has been infected.

Since the start of the pandemic 6,824 West Virginians have died from COVID-19, but Gov. Jim Justice only reported one new death at his regular briefing Monday.

“One gentleman from Kanawha County,” Justice said. “But really and truly we're really, really delighted that the total number of deaths we've seen have gone down and down. But again, keep this gentleman in your prayers.”

There are currently 631 active cases in the state. On the County Alert map, 52 of the state’s 55 counties are in the green and the remaining three are yellow indicating low levels of community spread.