Manchin Calls For More VA Hospital Oversight

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that could provide more accountability in the Department of Veterans Affairs medical system. It now heads to the House.

Sen. Joe Manchin introduced a bill last year in light of incidents at the Clarksburg VA hospital. A former nursing assistant, Reta Mays, killed at least seven veterans by injecting them with lethal doses of insulin. Mays confessed and was convicted of the murders last year, but federal officials say more can be done.

The Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 would give the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Veterans Affairs subpoena powers it currently does not have. The inspector general said that being able to subpoena former VA workers would help investigations into incidents like those in Clarksburg.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

