Health & Science

Deadline Nearing For Help With W.Va. Home Heating Bills

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST
Woman and child wearing colorful pair of woolly socks warming co
Evgen
/
Adobe Stock
West Virginia residents have until March 18 to apply for help paying their home heating bills.

To be eligible, households have to meet program guidelines, which take into account income, household size and responsibility for paying the heating bill. Social Security and veterans income will be excluded for the current application period.

Department of Health and Human Resources workers can help if there is a heating emergency, the agency said.

Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org or at the local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

The completed application must be returned to the DHHR office in the applicant's county of residence.

