© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
app-health-ful.png
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

W. Va. May Still Have ‘High Transmission’ According To Expected CDC Masking Guidance

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky answers is seen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky answers is seen during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to release new, more lenient masking guidelines, according to national news outlets.

The CDC currently recommends anyone living in an area with high COVID-19 caseloads and positivity rates should mask up indoors. Even though cases are plummeting, 95 percent of the country is still considered to be in a high transmission area.

West Virginia and most other states no longer have statewide mask mandates. West Virginia rescinded its mandate last summer on West Virginia Day.

State coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh said federal mask guidelines could use an update.

“I think that as we go forward, what you will see is that there's going to be a transition from governmental direction of people to empowerment of people at individual levels to be able to manage their own health and their own protection,” Marsh said.

There’s a good chance that West Virginia will still fall under the CDC’s definition of high transmission. National outlets report that the CDC will consider hospitalization rates as a key metric. West Virginia currently has a higher rate of patients in the hospital with the coronavirus (44 per 100,000 people) than any other state.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Tags

Health & Science COVID-19
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky. Contact her at jleffler@wvpublic.org or 502-377-0438.
See stories by June Leffler
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content