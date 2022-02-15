© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science
Appalachia Health News
Appalachia Health News tells the story of our health challenges and how we overcome them throughout the region. 

W.Va. House Advances 15-week Abortion Ban

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published February 15, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST
175_270_8048735_271431292_5.jpg
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislature
/
Del. Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, is the lead sponsor of HB 4004.

A 15-week abortion ban has passed the West Virginia House of Delegates. It will need the Senate’s approval and the governor’s signature before it becomes law.

House Bill 4004 says any physician or other medical practitioner that performs an abortion beyond 15-weeks could lose their license. There are exemptions when a patient’s life is in danger or the fetus has little chance of surviving. The bill’s lead sponsor is Del. Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire.

Democrats presented an amendment that would have made exceptions for rape or incest. That was struck down.

“If we believe that life starts in the womb then it is our obligation to protect and defend life regardless of the circumstances surrounding conception,” said Del. Kayla Kessinger, R- Fayette County.

The vote was 81-18, mostly along party lines. Democrat delegates Brent Boggs, Nathan Brown, Ed Evans and Ric Griffith joined Republicans in supporting the anti-abortion measure. Republican Del. Joe Ellington, a practicing OBGYN in Princeton, joined most Democrats in opposing the measure.

The West Virginia chapter of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists opposes the bill, saying it would subvert the patient-doctor relationship.

West Virginia already has a ban on abortions after 20 weeks. The only abortion clinic in the state, the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, does not currently perform abortions beyond 16 weeks of pregnancy. Some abortions are also performed in hospitals, often later in pregnancies, and might be affected by the ban.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Health & Science AbortionWest Virginia Legislature
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter. She previously reported for public radio stations in Alaska and Kentucky.
