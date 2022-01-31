© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Health & Science

Video Classes To Help Employers With Safety Requirements

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 31, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST
A hand hovers over a computer keyboard.

Employers who want to make sure their businesses are complying with Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements will be able to take courses being offered by West Virginia University Extension.

An introductory course for small business and a record keeeping course will be offered virtually next month. Advance registration is required. The introductory course costs $225 and will be Feb. 28, and the record keeping course costs $150 and will be Feb. 7.

“Most employers with 20 or more employees are required to submit OSHA Form 300A by March 2, so we are pleased to offer these courses ahead of that deadline,” said Amanda Mason, WVU Extension Safety and Health Extension specialist and course instructor.

To register, visit WVU Extension Safety and Health Extension’s website under OSHA Occupational Safety and Health Training Institute Education Center. Email OSHAOutreach@mail.wvu.edu for information about eligibility, payment and registration.

Tags

Health & ScienceWest Virginia State University Extension ServiceOSHA
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
