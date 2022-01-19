© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

New Initiative Will Combat Healthcare Fraud In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST
Health Care Costs. Stethoscope. Health Care Costs Or Medical Ins
Alexandra Kanik
/
Ohio Valley ReSource

Officials have launched a new initiative to combat health care fraud in West Virginia, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

State and federal agencies gathered at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Wheeling on Tuesday for the first meeting of the Mountaineer Health Care Fraud Strike Force, news outlets reported citing a statement from Ihlenfeld. The unit will use data to uncover waste and abuse.

Representatives from seven agencies discussed fraudulent billing patterns and identified new targets, Ihlenfeld said. The strike force also will engage with providers and insurers to gain a better understanding on recognizing and reporting health care fraud, he said.

“The time I spent in the private sector opened my eyes to the scope of the health care fraud that is occurring in West Virginia,” Ihlenfeld said. “It made me realize that more can and should be done by law enforcement, which is why this new group has been formed.”

Tags

Health & ScienceHealth Care FraudWilliam IhlenfeldWheeling
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content