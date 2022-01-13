W.Va. Health Partnership Includes Products Preparedness Center

A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The center will be located in Morgantown, involves a more than $50 million investment for the state and will create more than 125 jobs, Justice said in a news release Wednesday.

The previously announced partnership is between the West Virginia University Health System and Richmond, Virginia-based global health care logistics company Owens & Minor Inc. The company produces surgical products and personal protective equipment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all that preparedness and resiliency are incredibly important, so this partnership is more than just another business deal, it will have real-world positive benefits for all West Virginians,” Justice said.