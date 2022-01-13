© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

W.Va. Health Partnership Includes Products Preparedness Center

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 13, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST
health_care_costs.jpg
401(K) 2012
/
www.401kcalculator.org

A public-private health care partnership will launch a products preparedness center in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The center will be located in Morgantown, involves a more than $50 million investment for the state and will create more than 125 jobs, Justice said in a news release Wednesday.

The previously announced partnership is between the West Virginia University Health System and Richmond, Virginia-based global health care logistics company Owens & Minor Inc. The company produces surgical products and personal protective equipment.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all that preparedness and resiliency are incredibly important, so this partnership is more than just another business deal, it will have real-world positive benefits for all West Virginians,” Justice said.

Tags

Health & ScienceMorgantownHealth CareCOVID-19
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content