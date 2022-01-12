PSC Hears Testimony About Neglected Sewage System in Southern W.Va.

The Boone County Commission petitioned the state Public Service Commission to declare the Boone-Raleigh Public Service District a distressed or failing utility because the utility can’t afford to make major equipment repairs.

The hearing was meant to gather testimony and statements before making a decision.

Boone County PSD chief water operator James Skidmore said the Boone-Raleigh PSD has systemic issues with its drains, disinfection process and control panels.

While Skidmore is not responsible for the Boone-Raleigh PSD, he’s visited and is familiar with some of the issues.

Boone-Raleigh PSD provides sewer service to customers in the southern West Virginia communities of Sylvester, Elk Run, Seng Creek and Janie.