Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

PSC Hears Testimony About Neglected Sewage System in Southern W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published January 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST
WV-PSC.jpg

The Boone County Commission petitioned the state Public Service Commission to declare the Boone-Raleigh Public Service District a distressed or failing utility because the utility can’t afford to make major equipment repairs.

The hearing was meant to gather testimony and statements before making a decision.

Boone County PSD chief water operator James Skidmore said the Boone-Raleigh PSD has systemic issues with its drains, disinfection process and control panels.

While Skidmore is not responsible for the Boone-Raleigh PSD, he’s visited and is familiar with some of the issues.

Boone-Raleigh PSD provides sewer service to customers in the southern West Virginia communities of Sylvester, Elk Run, Seng Creek and Janie.

More information about this case can be found on the Commission website.

Health & Science
Jessica Lilly
Jessica covers southern West Virginia for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org.
