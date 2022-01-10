© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Five W.Va. Health Centers To Receive $8.3 Million In Grants

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 10, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST
public_health.jpeg
Adobe Stock
/

Five health centers in West Virginia will receive a total of $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

West Virginia's two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding.

“Providing the resources these facilities need is a crucial component to maintaining operations and helps our health professions do their jobs safely and efficiently," Capito said in a news release.

Manchin said the centers need adequate funding to provide care for West Virginia residents, especially as the coronavirus pandemic further strains providers.

The awards are $2.2 million to Cabin Creek Health Centers; $1.9 million to Wirt County Health Service Association, $1.8 million to Lincoln Center Primary Care Center, $1.2 million to Valley Health Care and $1.19 million to Belington Community Medical Services Association.

Tags

Health & ScienceHealth CentersU.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesFederal Grant
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content