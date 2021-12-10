Ramp Harvesting to End in Southern West Virginia National Parks

Folks digging for ramps in some areas of southern West Virginia will have to find new locations to harvest the wild leek.

According to the National Park Service, the ramp population in National Park and Preserve properties has declined too much in recent years.

Harvesting will no longer be allowed within the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River starting January 1.

Recent surveys show that some populations were “overwhelmingly small” while others were completely gone. Officials said that harvesting in the parks could jeopardize the species.

Ramps are small white bulbs with a green expanded leaf. It is a type of leek that some describe to have an onion or garlic flavor and a pungent smell.

Park biologists are also looking into ways to restore historic ramp populations. The no ramp harvest policy will remain in effect until the plant is found to be more sustainable.