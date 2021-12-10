© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Health & Science

Ramp Harvesting to End in Southern West Virginia National Parks

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published December 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST
Ramps_on the _gym floor.png
Laura Harbert Allen
/
Once they are cleaned, ramps are stored in milk crates on the school’s gym floor.

Folks digging for ramps in some areas of southern West Virginia will have to find new locations to harvest the wild leek.

According to the National Park Service, the ramp population in National Park and Preserve properties has declined too much in recent years.

Harvesting will no longer be allowed within the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River starting January 1.

Recent surveys show that some populations were “overwhelmingly small” while others were completely gone. Officials said that harvesting in the parks could jeopardize the species.

Ramps are small white bulbs with a green expanded leaf. It is a type of leek that some describe to have an onion or garlic flavor and a pungent smell.

Park biologists are also looking into ways to restore historic ramp populations. The no ramp harvest policy will remain in effect until the plant is found to be more sustainable.

Jessica Lilly
Jessica covers southern West Virginia for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org.
